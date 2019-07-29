Man who died in Fort Worth car crash where 3 were ejected identified by authorities

Here are the five most dangerous intersections in Fort Worth The city's Fort Worth Safe Communities Collaborative is tracking car crash data based on MedStar 911 calls, and has ranked the intersections where the most accidents have happened during the past year. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The city's Fort Worth Safe Communities Collaborative is tracking car crash data based on MedStar 911 calls, and has ranked the intersections where the most accidents have happened during the past year.

A man who died after he and two others were ejected from a vehicle has been identified by authorities.

On Saturday, Jose Antonio Tavera Daliseia, 37, of Fort Worth, was traveling southbound along the 3100 block of Decatur Avenue when the car he was in left the road.

Daliseia was taken by MedStar ground ambulance to John Peter Smith Hospital, where he was pronounced dead shortly before 4 p.m. , according to the Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office.

For an unknown reason, the car Daliseia was in collided with the concrete median separating northbound and southbound lanes of traffic, according to investigators.

The vehicle left the roadway and went onto railroad tracks and began to roll, and then it went through a guardrail onto the railroad bridge, finally landing in a creek and catching fire, police said.

All three occupants were thrown from the car in the crash, police said. The conditions of the vehicle’s other two occupants are unknown.

Police were alerted shortly before midnight on Saturday and originally dispatched to the 3300 block of Decatur Avenue, police said.

While en route, officers were informed of a major accident with ejections in the 3100 block of Decatur Ave, near Hays Street, and that the vehicle was on fire, police said.