Fort Worth police take 3 men into custody in hostage situation, 1 man still at large

Fort Worth police release 2018 crime stats In 2018, the number of Crimes Against Persons dipped 5.3 percent compared to 2017, according to the Fort Worth Police Department. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK In 2018, the number of Crimes Against Persons dipped 5.3 percent compared to 2017, according to the Fort Worth Police Department.

Police responding a person with a weapon call took three people into custody for questioning and were searching for a fourth suspect late Sunday.

Police were alerted to the situation when a woman called 911 and reported that her son was being held at gunpoint, according to the police call log.

Police responded to the hostage call concerning a residence in the 2500 block of McLemore Avenue about 9:45 p.m. Sunday, the call log showed.

The woman told police that her son was working at the residence when four men pointed a gun at him and stopped him from leaving, according to reporting from NBCDFW.com. The man works as a mobile mechanic and had been asked to make a house call, the NBC story said.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Star-Telegram content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

When police arrived, the man was found outside the home and had not been harmed.

Fort Worth SWAT officers surrounded the house where several suspects were located.

Three men surrendered to police and officers were searching for a fourth suspect who has not been located.

No arrest have been made and no injuries were reported, the NBC story said.