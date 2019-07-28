Three ejected, one killed in car crash in Fort Worth, police say

Getty Images/iStockphoto

Three people were thrown out of a car during a crash in Fort Worth early Sunday morning.

At 12:01 a.m., police found a car that had crashed into a ditch at 3119 North Hays St, police said. Three people were ejected from the car during the crash and were taken to the hospital.

One of the people died at the hospital and the other two were in serious condition.

Police have not identified the person who died or determined whether he was a passenger or driver. The condition of the other two occupants is not known, police said.