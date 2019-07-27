Fort Worth to host active threat drill Monday at Trimble Tech High School

The Trimble Tech High School building will be 100 years old next year. rmallison@star-telegram.com

To prepare for a potential active threat situation, Fort Worth agencies are planning on replicating one at Trimble Tech High School.

City police, firefighters and medics on Monday will take part in a large-scale exercise involving rescuing innocent civilians that will “facilitate a full emergency preparedness response,” police said in a press release. They will participate in the drill alongside employees from local institutions such as John Peter Smith Hospital, Cook Children’s and the Fort Worth Independent School District.

The event is set to take place 9 a.m. Monday at the school located at 1003 W. Cannon St. Police have invited media outlets to attend the training exercise, and public information officers will lead a fake press conference as well as utilize a Twitter account, @pdtraining2, to disseminate information to the public.

Police didn’t mention the specifics of the preparedness drill in its press release. But much of it will focus on medics, firefighters and police officers working to “expedite rescue, triage and helping victims or innocent civilians during a threat,” police said.

Officers plan to film inside the school during the exercise.

It’s expected to be complete by noon Monday.

The city recently dealt with an active shooter situation involving hostages. On July 18, 19-year-old Markevvion Devonte Cannon held three other people, including children, hostage inside of a west Fort Worth apartment complex.

Cannon fired rounds toward officers from a third-story window, police said, and used a child like a shield.

SWAT officers eventually breached the door to his room and found him with a handgun and the hostages seated on the floor. A SWAT officer shot him in the head, and he later died of the wound in a hospital.