Game room employee arrested, 8 patrons get gambling citations at Fort Worth business

A game room employee was arrested and eight other people were issued citations for gambling Thursday evening as police raided a business in south Fort Worth, according to jail records.

Joe Nasser, 60, was taken into custody Thursday and faces a charge of keeping a gambling place at the Gift Shop game room at 1021 S. Main St.

Eight men and women ranging from 32 to 72 years old were issued Class C misdemeanor citations in the incident.

Police released few details in the raid involving eight-liners. According to city ordinances, the machines are illegal if any machine pays cash, gift cards and/or gift certificates.

Officials at the game room couldn’t be reached for comment Friday.

Armed with a search warrant, vice officers and other police entered the business Thursday afternoon and detained Nasser.

The customers were seen gambling by officers just minutes before police entered the business.

Nasser was arrested without incident.