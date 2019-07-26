Driving on I-35W this weekend? Watch out for these lane closures

After $1.6 billion in road work, why is Interstate 35W traffic still bottlenecked? Texas spent $1.6 billion improving Interstate 35W in Fort Worth yet traffic is still seriously congested at the Loop 820 interchange. It may be years before the problem can be fixed. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Texas spent $1.6 billion improving Interstate 35W in Fort Worth yet traffic is still seriously congested at the Loop 820 interchange. It may be years before the problem can be fixed.

Motorists should be prepared for mostly nighttime lane closures this weekend on Interstate 35W and Loop 820 in north Fort Worth.

Crews are repaving many lanes and ramps in the area.

The closures are scheduled to begin just before sunset Friday and continue through mid-morning Sunday.

The work is weather-permitting, but rain isn’t likely to get in the way. The National Weather Service calls for hot, sunny days and warm, clear nights this weekend.

Here are the closures:

8 p.m. Friday to 10 a.m. Saturday

▪ The eastbound Loop 820 entrance ramp at Mark IV Parkway will be closed. Main freeway lanes will remain open.

▪ The direct connector from both directions of I-35W TEXpress Lanes to eastbound I-820 TEXpress Lanes will be closed. Main freeway lanes will remain open.

▪ Westbound Loop 820 TEXPress lanes at U.S. 377 (Denton Highway) will be closed. Main freeway lanes will remain open.

9 p.m Friday to 10 a.m. Saturday

▪ Southbound I-35W on-ramp at North Tarrant Parkway will be closed. Traffic will be directed to the northbound I-35W frontage road, which leads to the on-ramp at Heritage Trace Boulevard.

▪ The direct connector from southbound U.S. 287 to southbound I-35W will be closed. Traffic will be redirected to the southbound I-35W TEXpress lanes, and motorists won’t be charged a toll.

▪ The northbound I-35W TEXpress Lanes from Meacham Boulevard to North Tarrant Parkway will be closed. Main freeway lanes will remain open.

9 p.m. Saturday to 10 a.m. Sunday

▪ The direct connector from southbound I-35W to both directions of Lop 820 will be closed. Traffic will be redirected to Meacham Boulevard. Eastbound Loop 820 traffic will be directed along the frontage road for access to the on-ramp at Beach Street. Westbound traffic will be directed to the on-ramp at Mark IV Parkway.

▪ Southbound I-35W from North Tarrant Parkway to Western Center Blvd. will be closed. Traffic will be directed to the southbound I-35W TEXpress lanes at no cost.

▪ The southbound I-35W on-ramp at North Tarrant Parkway will be closed. Traffic will be directed along the northbound I-35W frontage road to the on-ramp at Heritage Trace Boulevard.

▪ The direct connector from southbound US 287 to southbound I-35W will be closed. Traffic will be directed to the southbound I-35W TEXpress Lanes at no cost.

▪ The on-ramp to southbound I-35W at Basswood Boulevard will be closed. Traffic may use the TEXpress ramp at no cost.

▪ Alternating lanes of eastbound and westbound Western Center Boulevard will be closed.

▪ Northbound I-35W TEXpress lanes from Loop 820 to North Tarrant Parkway will be closed.

▪ The direct connector from both directions of I-35W TEXpress lanes to the eastbound I-820 TEXpress lanes will be closed. Freeway main lanes will remain open.