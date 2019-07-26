Fired Fort Worth officer accused of falsifying government form to get Mondays off

Meet the Interim Fort Worth Chief of Police Interim Fort Worth Chief of Police Edwin Kraus talks about his career and plans for the future. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Interim Fort Worth Chief of Police Edwin Kraus talks about his career and plans for the future.

A Fort Worth police officer has been fired, accused of falsifying Family Medical Leave Act paperwork so she could get the work schedule that she wanted.

Erica Williams was indefinitely suspected effective July 11. She has appealed.

Her attorney, Randall Moore, accuses the department of targeting, retaliating and discriminate against his client.

According to William’s disciplinary letter, the investigation began after a medical records custodian noticed in mid-February that there appeared to be two types of handwriting on a form required to be completed by the treating physician.

A check with the physician’s office confirmed the reduced-schedule section of the form had not been completed by the doctor, the letter states.

The section is designated for a doctor to indicate if an employee’s medical condition requires a reduced work schedule and, if so, the appropriate schedule.

The letter accuses Williams of writing that she required a Friday to Sunday schedule totaling 30 hours per week.

“Officer Williams intentionally made this false entry on the FMLA form, which is a government record/document, in order to benefit herself by selecting the specific day(s) off she wanted every week,” the letter, signed by Interim Police Chief Ed Kraus states. “Officer Williams was changing her schedule to have Mondays off every week.”

According to the disciplinary letter, when interviewed by members of the Special Investigations Unit, Williams told detectives she had completed some of the form at the instructions of her doctor. But she later denied making that statement when interview by Internal Affairs, the letter states.

The letter states Williams insisted she misunderstood the instructions of the form and the questions during the interview with the Special Investigations Unit.

Moore said Williams has been the subject of two investigations this year, leading up to her firing, “despite more than adequate facts justifying exoneration.”

The earlier investigation, which involved allegations she had damaged a patrol car and was untruthful when reporting it, resulted in a three-day suspension. Williams is also appealing that discipline.

Moore said Williams passed two polygraphs in connection with the separate investigations, the results of which internal affairs and her chain of command was not interested in seeing.

“These polygraphs by themselves should have been sufficient to clear her,” Moore said.

Moore said investigators violated state and federal law by contacting and communicating with William’s doctor without her consent and a warrant.

He said Williams was also interrogated by Internal Affairs without being given access to her previous recorded interview with the Special Investigations Unit, a violation of the department’s investigation policy and the city’s meet and confer agreement.

He said he and Williams expect to prevail in both appeals and that his client will pursue “whatever remedies she has available” against Fort Worth in court.