These 7 DFW bridges are getting an $8.7 million makeover from Trump’s infrastructure plan

Seven bridges in Dallas-Fort Worth are getting an $8.7 million makeover as part of the Trump administration’s plan to improve the nation’s crumbling infrastructure.

Two of the bridges are in Fort Worth — the southbound U.S. 287 bridge over East Lancaster Avenue just east of downtown, and the northbound U.S. 287 bridge over Carey Street, near the split with East Loop 820 on the southeast end of the city.

Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao announced the funding Thursday. Nationwide, $856 million was awarded.

It’s discretionary funding that Chao and her staff can award to projects deemed worthy under the federal Infrastructure For Rebuilding America (INFRA) program.

Locally, other bridges getting funding include:

▪ Northbound Interstate 35W over the Alvarado exit in Johnson County south of Fort Worth.

▪ U.S. 180 over Dry Creek in Parker County west of Fort Worth.

▪ Northbound Loop 12 over southbound I-35E in Dallas County.

▪ Eastbound U.S. 80 over the East Fork Trinity River in Kaufman County

▪ Farm Road 460 over U.S. 80 in Kaufman County.