Fort Worth shelters preparing for asylum-seekers if border cities are overwhelmed

A handful of temporary shelters to house migrants seeking asylum in the United States are ready in Fort Worth — if they are needed.

As the number of migrants seeking asylum in Texas has grown, emergency management officials here and throughout the state have been ramping up plans to help if border cities such as El Paso are overwhelmed and no longer handle the load.

“There is an asylum-seekers crisis currently underway across the United States,” according to an online post by Catholic Charities Fort Worth, which is helping with the shelters. “There is an overflow of families and individuals entering Border States and a need to move some of these families across the United States.”

“We are actively preparing to serve asylum-seekers that may be arriving in Fort Worth.”

If the Fort Worth shelters are activated, and officials estimate that no more than 50 people would arrive on a bus at a time, families and individuals seeking asylum would head to a handful of churches where they could get clothes, food, medical treatment and rest.

Migrants would stay in Fort Worth between six hours and three days before heading on to family or sponsors in other areas of the state or country.

City officials stress these are legal asylum seekers waiting for a court date who have been vetted by federal agencies, including the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, known as ICE.

They also note that the shelters — and they are not identifying the locations where they will be — will have security. They will be similar to, but smaller than, shelters opened in the past to help victims of Hurricanes Harvey and Katrina.

For storm victims, shelters were opened at city facilities such as the Wilkerson-Greines Activity Center, where rows of cots were set up to accommodate people who evacuated their homes and communities because of those storms and flooding.

The shelters, if needed, are different from the shelter for unaccompanied minor children in Fort Worth that has been operated by Catholic Charities Fort Worth for years until management shifted to Catholic Charities-Dallas earlier this month.

The Fort Worth shelters for asylum seekers could operate for two weeks at a time. The city does not have a timeline for needed involvement.

“Currently, we have not yet been asked to serve outside of the daily operations Catholic Charities already has in place,” according to a statement from the city of Fort Worth.

Immigrant families at the center of the nation’s debate are largely Central Americans who maintain they are escaping threats at home and hoping to get asylum in the United States. The policy by President Trump’s administration has resulted in children being separated from their families at the border.

Migrant journeys

For many migrants, their journeys are dangerous treks that start in El Salvador, Honduras or Guatemala.

Families travel through Mexico and to the Texas border, where they expect to start an asylum process after turning themselves into immigration authorities.

“We are committed to helping asylum-seekers because of our beliefs, regardless of creed or ethnicity,” according to the Catholic Charities post. “We do this because of our call to welcome the stranger (Matthew 25).”