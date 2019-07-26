Fort Worth’s Avis Fisher, Gospel musician who ‘could sing anything,’ is dead at 55

Avis Michelle Fisher, 55, died on Wednesday. Family and friends described her as a committed gospel musician and choir director. Fisher Family

When 100 voices filled Fort Worth’s Mount Olive Missionary Baptist Church with song on Sundays, it was Avis Michelle Fisher who led the choir.

A master of perfection, Fisher would lead rehearsals every Tuesday, so the choir would be ready with four or five sets. Song and music were planned meticulously because these must lift the soul while complimenting the sermon.

“She was on top of the game,” said U.L. Rivers, a member of Mount Olive and fellow music minister who said Fisher’s talents were a complete package. Fisher didn’t just sing and direct a choir, she was also an accomplished pianist and organist.

Fisher, 55, died Tuesday at a Fort Worth hospital surrounded by family. A wake is planned at Mount Olive from 7-9 p.m. Aug. 2. A funeral service is planned for 12:03 p.m. Aug. 3. The odd time reflects Fisher’s knack for starting her musical performances with a flair.

“She never started at the direct hours,” explained her sister, Adrain Fisher-Nolley. “It was always 5:22 or something of that nature.”

Family and friends said Fisher, who was known for her life commitment to gospel music, is part of Fort Worth’s black music history — one that includes Francine Reese Morrison, who in 1963 was the first African American to perform at the inauguration of a Texas governor.

Those Fort Worth’s gospel music traditions continue today with popular gospel singer, Kirk Franklin.

“Fort Worth has always been known inside the black church as having great choirs and great singers,” said Andre Washington, who worked with Fisher in 1970s and early 1980s at the a gospel radio station KHVN 970 AM.

Washington said Fisher and he promoted gospel music. He said that’s how he gained the nickname, “Bishop of Music.” That’s how he began affectionately calling Fisher “The Bishopette.”

“She’s going to be missed because she was friendly with a lot people in the business,” Washington said. “In the black church, the choir is only second to the preaching.”

‘God’s gift for her’

Fisher was born on May 31, 1964.

Verdell Fisher said her daughter began showing musical talent as a small child. At age 5, she was taking piano lessons near their home in the Highland Hills neighborhood, south of Interstate 20, near Oak Grove Road.

“I never had to tell her to practice,” Verdell Fisher said. “She was always on the piano. We knew that was God’s gift for her.”

As Fisher’s natural ability grew, she played piano and organ. She could sing.

“As she progressed, we could tell — it had a different tone,” said Verdell Fisher.

Fisher grew up attending Fort Worth schools, including Carter Park Elementary, Rosemont Middle and O.D. Wyatt High School. She attended Texas Wesleyan University.

In high school, Fisher was part of an award-winning choir program lead by Jewell Blanton Kelly. Fisher was Wyatt Class of 1982.

Verdell Fisher said her daughter took her music everywhere. She held choir workshops and directed musicals.

She taught music at Our Mother of Mercy Catholic School for about three years. During that time, she also directed a musical version of the popular movie “Sister Act.” That production was held in the auditorium of Trimble Tech High School, family members recalled.

Fisher was also choir director for the Chase Bank Employees Choir for 13 years. She was among 50 bank employees in the choir, said Fisher’s family. The choir would perform at all the local Chase Banks during the holiday season as well as other special events.

The choir recorded two CDs — a Christmas one and the other for Black History Month. Fisher organized performance at the Arboretum in Dallas.

Committed to gospel music

Fisher was the music minister at Mount Olive minister of music for the last 18 years. Before serving at that church on Evans Avenue, she was the minister of music at the Salem Missionary Baptist Church for 13 years.

The latter was the church led by her father, Rev. Albert Van Fisher.

“She could sing anything,” said Fisher’s mother, adding: “I knew she was anointed. ... She was a worshiper. She loved the Lord.”

Fisher’s favorite gospel song was “All In His Hands.”

Sarah Walker, a member of Mount Olive, said the church lost a tremendous gospel music force.

“She was such a talented musician,” Walker said. “She had such connections with other talented artists.”

Walker said Fisher’s gospel reach crossed state and national lines. In Fort Worth, she was part of a rich history of gospel music in black churches where communities gain spiritual solace on Sundays, Walker said.

At Mount Olive too, Fisher lead the choir while 84-year-old, Jack Carter, played the organ.

“She was one of the sweetest persons you could ever could meet,” Carter said.

Washington said Fisher’s long ties with gospel music were the reason he asked her to lead a choir at local gospel radio station several decades ago. When gospel headliners arrived to Dallas-Fort Worth, they would be invited to the station where they would sing, he said.

Those legends included BeBe and CeCe Winans, Al Green and Rev. James Cleveland.

“We brought them to town through radio station,” Washington said, explaining that he played the organ and Fisher directed the accompanying choir.

Washington said the community lost a teacher of music.

“I lost a good friend, and I lost a fine musician I could always call, and she could always call me,” Washington said. “She’s going to be missed.”

Fisher is survived by her mother, Verdell Fisher; and sisters, Adrain Fisher-Nolley and Ava Fisher-Stevenson. She is preceded in death by her father, Rev. Albert Van Fisher, and her brother Londell Fisher.