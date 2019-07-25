TEXRail is about to nearly double the number of trains on its tracks

TEXRail could soon expand to southwest Fort Worth Trinity Metro, the local transit agency, wants to take advantage of all the buzz created by the opening of the TEXRail commuter line, and possibly extend the trains to Fort Worth's medical district in three years. Another stop could be added at TCU. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Trinity Metro, the local transit agency, wants to take advantage of all the buzz created by the opening of the TEXRail commuter line, and possibly extend the trains to Fort Worth's medical district in three years. Another stop could be added at TCU.

Residents who live along the TEXRail tracks are about to notice a lot more trains.

The commuter rail line, which opened in January, has taken delivery of its eighth and final train set from Swiss manufacturer Stadler, which builds the railroad cars at a plant near Salt Lake City, Utah.

With all of its rail cars in hand, Trinity Metro, Fort Worth’s transit agency, can now increase the frequency of its train service to every 30 minutes during the busiest times of day. TEXRail opened in January, initially with five train sets, and up to this point has run trains hourly.

Starting Sunday, a new schedule will be used with trains running every 30 minutes for about 10 hours of each day (and less frequently during quieter times of day). The total number of train runs each day will increase to 73, up from 48.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Star-Telegram content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

TEXRail operates out of nine stations in Fort Worth, North Richland Hills, Grapevine and DFW Airport.

“We always intended to increase frequency after six months of service to provide more options for commuters, travelers and other passengers,”Bob Baulsir, Trinity Metro president and chief executive officer, said in an email. “Riders love our service, and we often hear that they are eager for more trains to run.”

Those who already ride the trains will need to adjust to the new schedule times. For example, Baulsir said, a train that currently leaves a station at 25 minutes past the hour will now leave at 43 minutes past the hour.

Trains will also run later, with the last train leaving Fort Worth Central Station downtown at 12:47 a.m, instead of 11:30 p.m. And, the first train leaving DFW Airport each morning bound for Fort Worth will depart at 4:40 a.m. , instead of 4:55 a.m.