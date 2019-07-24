Bat found dead at Fort Worth Water Gardens had rabies, public health officials say

Rabies is “the most deadly virus on the planet.” Although not that common, rabies is a serious concern among mammals. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Although not that common, rabies is a serious concern among mammals.

A bat found dead last week in the water at the Fort Worth Water Gardens downtown had rabies, authorities said Wednesday.

Anyone who may have come into physical contact with the bat should call Fort Worth Animal Care and Control at 817-392-1234. The bat was found July 15 and later tested positive for the disease, Tarrant County Public Health said.

Rabies exposure occurs when a person is bitten or scratched by a potentially rabid animal, or when abrasions, open wounds or mucous membranes are contaminated with saliva, brain or nervous system tissue of a potentially rabid animal, the county health office said.

Touching such an animal or contact with its urine or feces does not constitute an exposure.