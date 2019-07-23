Fort Worth
Woman killed on I-35 in Fort Worth when run over by 18-wheeler after crash
A woman was killed early Tuesday morning when she was run over by an 18-wheeler truck after she was ejected from her vehicle due to a crash, according to Fort Worth police.
The woman, whose identity hasn’t been released, was pronounced dead at the scene.
She reportedly struck a wall as she driving northbound on I-35 around 12:30 a.m. with a male passenger, causing her vehicle to become disabled. Another vehicle heading north T-boned her vehicle, police said, and she was ejected into a traffic lane.
An 18-wheeler then ran her over.
The passenger with her as well as the driver of the vehicle that T-boned them were transported to a local hospital in stable condition, police said. The driver of the 18-wheeler wasn’t injured.
There are no charges at this time, police said.
The identity of the victim will be released pending notification of next of kin.
