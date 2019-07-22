Some residents are not happy with town’s trail project. Now they can air their concerns

Airfield Falls Trailhead opens in west Fort Worth The Tarrant Regional Water District opened the new Airfield Falls Trailhead and Conservation Park on Saturday. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The Tarrant Regional Water District opened the new Airfield Falls Trailhead and Conservation Park on Saturday.

No decisions were made on the final route of a hiking and biking trail in Westworth Village, but the mayor wants to continue conversations with property owners who don’t like the current plan.

During a specially called meeting Monday, Mayor Kelly Jones told council members and several property owners that he wants to delay a decision on the final route of the trail until Sept. 11 so that city officials can meet with residents to hear their concerns.

“This is your chance. This is your opportunity for the city to hear you out on how we can build a better trail,” Jones said. “This city is not a stone wall. Let’s work this out; let’s kill this brutal cancer that’s divided this city for the past six or seven years.”

No residents spoke during the meeting, but council members agreed with Jones’ proposal.

Jones said property owners in the Fairways neighborhood, which is behind Shady Oaks Country Club, worry that having the trail near their homes would bring crime and vandalism to the area.

He told the residents that they can talk to the police chief about crime and code enforcement, trash and other concerns.

The pedestrian and biking trails running east, west, north and south to Texas 183 and Roaring Springs would connect to the Tarrant Regional Water District’s Trinity Trail system and also to the largest waterfall in Tarrant County, Airfield Falls Trailhead and Conservation Park, which was also built by the water district.

At issue is thousands of dollars in federal funds that Westworth would lose if the project is killed or if the trail location is changed. Jones said the city might have to repay $250,000.

The park also includes the wings and tail of a retired Navy C-9A Nightingale military aircraft in recognition of the nearby Naval Air Station Joint Reserve Base Fort Worth.

The Joint Reserve Base is a major economic engine in the area, and Westworth Village received the federal grant because of the base, Jones said.

In April, the city awarded the bid to Denton-based North Rock Construction.

Work was delayed because of weather, but the company is ready to move forward with the project, Jones said.