Fort Worth Metro needs truck to continue its nonprofit work, hopes for community help

Fort Worth Metro, a nonprofit, uses a 24-foot trailer to deliver food, clothing, school supplies, Thanksgiving turkeys and Christmas toys to low-income, high-crime, high-drug areas. But with their truck out of commission since April, they haven’t been able to do any of that. Now they’re raising funds for a new truck.

A faith-based charity organization that delivers clothing, groceries and school supplies to low-income, high-crime, high-drug areas of Fort Worth is asking the community to help it continue its work.

Fort Worth Metro will hold a fundraiser from 3 to 8 p.m. July 27 to raise $30,000 to fix their truck so they can continue their 26 years of carrying supplies needed day-to-day to those who need them as well as delivering turkeys for Thanksgiving and toys for Christmas. They haven’t been able to do their work since their truck blew a cylinder.

“Without a truck we can’t pull our trailer, and without a trailer there’s no Fort Worth Metro,” said Ruth Calzada, executive director of the registered 501(c)(3) charity. “Families have come to rely on what we do, so us not being able to be out there for a few months is a big hit.”

The organization will hold a fundraiser in the parking lot of Park Plaza, 2501 Parkview Drive. The event will include bounce houses, food, a car show and a truck pull — a strongman competition where five people will try to pull a truck across a finish line.

The money raised will all go toward helping Fort Worth Metro get back on their feet — or their wheels — and into neighborhoods they serve.

When they are able to operate regularly, Fort Worth Metro visits Carter Park Elementary every Monday and Cavile Place every Tuesday, handing out groceries, clothes and other goods they may have that week.

“We don’t have a warehouse,” Calzada said. “We have a trailer. And whatever we have in that trailer is distributed pretty quickly.”

Of course, Calzada said, if anybody has a one-ton diesel 4x4 pickup they want to donate, they can write it off on their taxes.

Anyone interested in the event, donating or getting involved with the organization can visit ftwmetro.org for more information.

Fort Worth Metro has raised more than $9,000 so far from event sponsors.