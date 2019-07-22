Attorney seeking immediate reinstatement of fired Fort Worth police chief

Lawyer stops the city from hiring a new Fort Worth police chief The lawyer for fired Fort Worth TX police chief Joel Fitzgerald persuades judge to stop city from hiring a new permanent chief, arguing it would violate city charter and thwart a remedy if his whistleblower lawsuit succeeds. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The lawyer for fired Fort Worth TX police chief Joel Fitzgerald persuades judge to stop city from hiring a new permanent chief, arguing it would violate city charter and thwart a remedy if his whistleblower lawsuit succeeds.

Former Police Chief Joel F. Fitzgerald will seek immediate reinstatement and backpay at a hearing on Aug. 1, according to a letter from his attorney to Fort Worth city attorneys.

Attorney Stephen Andrew Kennedy of Dallas sent the letter Monday morning just days after a state district judge prohibited the city of Fort Worth from hiring a new police chief for the next 14 days.

It is the third request by Kennedy for Fitzgerald to be reinstated.

State District Judge Gena Slaughter scheduled the hearing during which the city will be able to mount an objection to a longer delay. The temporary restraining order granted by the judge will not prevent the city from interviewing candidates, though for the next two weeks, no one can be hired for the position.

In the Monday letter, Kennedy demands that city officials reverse the decision of Assistant City Manager Jay Chapa terminating Fitzgerald and to follow the city charter.

The Aug. 1 hearing will include testimony from police officials who witnessed the Washington, D.C., incident that city administrators say triggered Fitzgerald’s firing in May, as well as provide a public hearing for the chief to partially present his grievances about the way his termination was handled, according to Kennedy.

Fitzgerald sought the temporary restraining order granted on Friday so he could make a case for indefinitely delaying the hiring of a new chief.