Fort Worth
Grammy award-winning artist to headline United Way concert in Sundance Square
United Way of Tarrant County bringing Reading Oasis Centers to elementary schools
LeAnn Rimes, the grammy award-winning country artist, will be headlining United Way of Tarrant County’s A Night to Live United concert.
Rimes, the renowned singer, songwriter, actress and author, will be top billed at a free Aug. 15 concert to kick off the 2019-2020 United Way fundraising drive. The event will start at 6:30 p.m. at Sundance Square. Food and concessions will be available at the event.
United Way, which has been in Tarrant County since 1922, works to bring together non-profits, individuals, groups, donors and service providers to serve the community.
Rimes came to fame at 13 when she released a cover of Bill Mack’s “Blue.”
She has since released 11 albums and appeared in 13 films. Her first album went six-times platinum in the United States.
Comments