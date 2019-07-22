Grammy award-winning artist to headline United Way concert in Sundance Square

United Way of Tarrant County bringing Reading Oasis Centers to elementary schools United Way of Tarrant County is bringing Reading Oasis Centers to several elementary schools. Stonegate Elementary in Bedford is getting a Reading Oasis which features comfortable chairs, plenty of books and listening stations where children can l Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK United Way of Tarrant County is bringing Reading Oasis Centers to several elementary schools. Stonegate Elementary in Bedford is getting a Reading Oasis which features comfortable chairs, plenty of books and listening stations where children can l

LeAnn Rimes, the grammy award-winning country artist, will be headlining United Way of Tarrant County’s A Night to Live United concert.

Rimes, the renowned singer, songwriter, actress and author, will be top billed at a free Aug. 15 concert to kick off the 2019-2020 United Way fundraising drive. The event will start at 6:30 p.m. at Sundance Square. Food and concessions will be available at the event.

United Way, which has been in Tarrant County since 1922, works to bring together non-profits, individuals, groups, donors and service providers to serve the community.

Rimes came to fame at 13 when she released a cover of Bill Mack’s “Blue.”

She has since released 11 albums and appeared in 13 films. Her first album went six-times platinum in the United States.