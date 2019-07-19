Fitzgerald asking judge to delay city hiring new police chief until his case is heard

Fort Worth Police Chief Joel Fitzgerald fired by city manager The firing comes weeks after Fitzgerald was kicked out of the Combined Law Enforcement Associations of Texas and days after he had a heated encounter with the state union’s president in Washington, D.C. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The firing comes weeks after Fitzgerald was kicked out of the Combined Law Enforcement Associations of Texas and days after he had a heated encounter with the state union’s president in Washington, D.C.

Former Fort Worth Police Chief Joel Fitzgerald is asking the city to delay hiring a permanent new police chief for 14 days until he can make a case for indefinitely delaying the hiring of a new chief.

A hearing on the motion for a temporary restraining order is expected to take place at 1 p.m. Friday in a Dallas court, according to a court official.

Fitzgerald’s attorney, Stephen Kennedy, said in a letter to the presiding judge that city officials have stated that they can hire or fire a police chief at will, which Kennedy is saying is a violation of the Fort Worth city charter.

Kennedy also asserted that Fitzgerald was fired because he discovered the city made up evidence of its compliance with federal Criminal Justice Information System regulations and destroyed information relevant to his investigation. Kennedy also is representing Fitzgerald in a whistleblower lawsuit filed against the city.

Kennedy sent a letter to Fort Worth City Attorney Sarah Fullenwider last week demanding a hearing for Fitzgerald to contest his termination.

The city denied the request, so Kennedy wrote a second letter Thursday, and filed a motion for a temporary restraining order and temporary injunction unless the city immediately agreed to a hearing within 30 days.

Kennedy maintains that under Fort Worth’s city charter, only the city manager can fire a director and the director is entitled to a public hearing before the decision to terminate is finalized. Assistant City Manager Jay Chapa terminated Fitzgerald, not City Manager David Cooke, in violation of this policy, Kennedy argues.

The city has stood by its decision to fire Fitzgerald. In a termination memo in May, Chapa references several examples of Fitzgerald’s “increasing lack of good judgment.”

