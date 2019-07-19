Fort Worth murder suspect arrested, accused of shooting a man to death in duplex

Community reacts to fatal east Fort Worth shooting Jamarcus Johntai Gibson, 39, was found dead the night of June 24, 2019, in his Fort Worth duplex apartment after a shooting, police said. Hundreds of people gathered to mourn outside the residence late Monday into Tuesday. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Jamarcus Johntai Gibson, 39, was found dead the night of June 24, 2019, in his Fort Worth duplex apartment after a shooting, police said. Hundreds of people gathered to mourn outside the residence late Monday into Tuesday.

A murder suspect accused of shooting a man to death in east Fort Worth last month was taken into custody Thursday night, according to jail records.

Karron Edwards, 26, of Fort Worth, was booked into jail shortly before 10:30 p.m. Thursday, according to Fort Worth Jail records.

Edwards is accused in the June 24 shooting death of Jamarcus Johntai Gibson, 39, of Fort Worth. Gibson died from several gunshot wounds, according to a ruling by officials with the Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Officers found Gibson dead in his duplex apartment in the 4700 block of Chapman Street after a report of shots fired, police said.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Star-Telegram content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Police have not released information on a motive for the shooting.

Edwards remained in the Fort Worth Jail on Friday facing a charge of murder.