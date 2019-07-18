Fort Worth
Need assistance getting back to school supplies? This event is here to help
Tarrant County families who qualify can get assistance Aug. 8 with back to school supplies during the Tarrant County Back to School Roundup.
The event will offer Tarrant County families with children heading to school this fall a free backpack with school supplies as well as the opportunity to health, dental and vision screenings, sports physicals, eye exams, immunizations, haircuts and information on education, health and social services.
The event will take place at Tarrant County College South Campus from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Registration can be done the day of the event this year, but are recommended to register in advance at http://backtoschoolroundup.org/. More information on the event can also be found at that address.
Families that meet 2019 poverty guidelines qualify for assistance.
The City of Fort Worth said in February that 49 percent of Fort Worth, 39 percent of Arlington and 29 percent of Northeast Tarrant County residents fall into poverty guidelines.
