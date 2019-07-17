Fort Worth
Ridgmar Mall is getting a gym with fancy technology that could make you better at golf
Ridgmar Mall is going to get a new gym.
Well, not exactly a gym. Athletic Apex bills itself as a health club that provides its members “the latest cutting-edge technology, methods, workout environment and education in bio-performance,” according to the news release.
Athletic Apex also offers a service called Bionetics, which is a system of assessment and exercise tailored to each individual based on their body’s biology. There are several Bionetics programs: one for health, one for body transformations and also ones for individual sports like golf or tennis.
The Athletic Apex will be 60,000 square feet, in the former Neiman Marcus space. In addition to all the typical things you’d find in a gym, there will also be amenities like saunas, classes, seminars and other member events.
The new addition is part of an overall redevelopment for Ridgmar Mall. Later on down the line, there will be a $3 million remodel of the movie theater.
Athletic Apex is set to open in 2020.
