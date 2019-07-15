North Fort Worth is getting a new hotel, but it’s not for humans

Children interact with Texas animals at Fort Worth Zoo’s new exhibit Fort Worth Zoo opens new exhibit, Children's Ranch and Petting Corral as an interactive and educational area for children Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Fort Worth Zoo opens new exhibit, Children's Ranch and Petting Corral as an interactive and educational area for children

It seems that business people are getting savvy to the fact that there is a huge cottage industry for pet care.

This is apparent in the fact that a new PetSuites hotel and groomer is in development at 8496 N. Riverside Drive in north Fort Worth. PetSuites is a franchise pet hotel with locations in 11 states and five in Texas alone.

According to the development permit submitted to the city, the owner is listed as Ricky Collins out of Colleyville. The size of the new pet hotel and the timeline for construction were not available.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Star-Telegram content across all your devices. SAVE NOW