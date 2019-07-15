Fort Worth
Two people seriously injured after being hit by bus in downtown Fort Worth, police say
Two people were seriously injured Sunday evening when they were hit by a bus in downtown Fort Worth, according to police and a MedStar official.
The man and woman were taken to local hospitals for treatment. Their conditions were not available Monday.
The accident occurred shortly after 7:30 p.m. Sunday at W. 2nd and Houston streets.
The people were hit by the Molly the Trolley bus, according to police reports.
Police did not release any other details on the crash.
