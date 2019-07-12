Fort Worth
He put his cell phone under a woman’s skirt on a mall escalator, police say
Tarrant County’s 10 Most Wanted Criminals, July 3
A man was in custody Friday after police say he walked up behind a woman on a department store escalator and held his cell phone under her skirt, police said.
The woman was alerted when she felt the cell phone on her leg, police said.
Police identified the suspect as Weldon Howard, 24, of Fort Worth. Howard was booked into the Fort Worth Jail on Thursday night.
Patrol officers responded to a disturbance call about 8:30 p.m. Thursday at Hulen Mall, 4850 Overton Ridge Blvd.
A woman told police she was on an escalator in Dillard’s when she felt the phone.
She looked back and saw a man holding his cell phone under her skirt.
That man was later identified as Howard and he was arrested, police said.
Howard faces a charge of improper photography/visual recording.
Comments