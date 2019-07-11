Fort Worth
McDonald’s will stay — JPS Board of Managers approves lease extension
Despite outside groups urging the opposite, the JPS Board of Managers approved the extension of McDonald’s lease at its meeting Thursday.
Under the current lease agreement, McDonald’s pays the hospital $5,326.67 per month in rent and 8.5 percent of its gross annual sales if its sales exceed $752,000. The percentage of McDonald’s sales goes to the JPS Foundation.
On Tuesday, the Physicians Committee for Responsible Medicine filed a complaint with the Tarrant County Public Health Department urging the board of managers to reject the extension of McDonald’s lease. The committee said in its complaint that it wants the hospital to provide more healthful options rather than fast food.
In response, JPS said it does provide other options, including its in-hospital cafeteria and food trucks that provide food after hours.
The lease extension approved Thursday was for one year.
