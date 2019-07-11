Fired Fort Worth police chief calls his termination invalid, demands public hearing

Fort Worth Police Chief Joel Fitzgerald fired by city manager The firing comes weeks after Fitzgerald was kicked out of the Combined Law Enforcement Associations of Texas and days after he had a heated encounter with the state union’s president in Washington, D.C. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The firing comes weeks after Fitzgerald was kicked out of the Combined Law Enforcement Associations of Texas and days after he had a heated encounter with the state union’s president in Washington, D.C.

An attorney for fired Fort Worth Police Chief Joel Fitzgerald says the chief was improperly terminated by the city and is demanding a public hearing on the matter.

Stephen Kennedy, who is representing Fitzgerald in a whistleblower lawsuit filed against the city of Fort Worth, sent a letter to Fort Worth City Attorney Sarah Fullenwider on Thursday, demanding the hearing and alleging that Fitzgerald was improperly terminated and denied due process.

City officials were not immediately available to comment

Under the Fort Worth’s City Charter, Kennedy wrote in his letter to Fullenwider, only the city manager can fire a director and the director is first entitled to a public hearing before the decision to terminated is finalized.





Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Star-Telegram content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

“Here, Dr. Fitzgerald, the first African American Police Chief for the City of Fort Worth, was terminated through a memo from the Assistant City Manager, Jay Chapa,” Kennedy wrote. “The decision was not made in writing by the City Manager and the decision to terminate Dr. Fitzgerald was made final immediately.”

Fitzgerald is demanding the city reverse his termination pending a public hearing, a vote by the City Council regarding whether he should be terminated and “all salary and benefits lost during the time of his improper termination.”

In a news release about the letter, Kennedy states the City Charter must be followed and enforced like any other law on the books.

“Police officers expect and demand that citizens of Fort Worth follow City Ordinances on a daily basis and, if they do not, they get arrested,” Kennedy states. “The same logic applies to the City Council, City Manager, and the City Attorney.”