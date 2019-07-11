Fort Worth
Mattress on highway causes crash between 2 patrol cars; officers injured, police say
What happens when you call 911? Use these tips for better emergency response
Two police officers were injured Thursday morning when their patrol vehicles collided as they tried to remove a mattress from a highway, police said.
The officers, who were not identified by police, were taken to local hospitals for precautionary measures.
The accident occurred just before 10 a.m. in the eastbound lanes of southwest Loop 820 near McCart Avenue.
Police released few details on the wreck, saying only that the cars crashed during the officers’ attempt to move the mattress.
Comments