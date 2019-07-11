Mattress on highway causes crash between 2 patrol cars; officers injured, police say

What happens when you call 911? Use these tips for better emergency response Do you know what to do if you accidentally dial 911? Do you know what information is crucial in an emergency? Here's what you need to know in North Texas to get the police, fire or ambulance service you need fast. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Do you know what to do if you accidentally dial 911? Do you know what information is crucial in an emergency? Here's what you need to know in North Texas to get the police, fire or ambulance service you need fast.

Two police officers were injured Thursday morning when their patrol vehicles collided as they tried to remove a mattress from a highway, police said.

The officers, who were not identified by police, were taken to local hospitals for precautionary measures.

The accident occurred just before 10 a.m. in the eastbound lanes of southwest Loop 820 near McCart Avenue.

Police released few details on the wreck, saying only that the cars crashed during the officers’ attempt to move the mattress.

