Fort Worth
7 injured after people pushing disabled car are hit by another vehicle, police say
Seven people were injured early Thursday when two people pushing a disabled car were hit by another vehicle on an east Loop 820 service road, according to police and a MedStar official.
Three people who suffered serious injuries were taken to local hospitals, while four others were treated at the scene, according to a MedStar official.
The accident was reported shortly after 4:30 a.m. in the 2500 block of east Loop 820 near Meadowbrook Drive.
Two people were moving the disabled vehicle when another vehicle crashed into them, police said.
Police did not provide any other details on the crash or the victims.
An investigation continued Thursday.
Comments