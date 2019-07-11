7 injured after people pushing disabled car are hit by another vehicle, police say

How 911 calls are located Emergency dispatchers in most cases can get an idea of where a 911 call is coming from. But the precision of pinning down that location depends on how the call is made. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Emergency dispatchers in most cases can get an idea of where a 911 call is coming from. But the precision of pinning down that location depends on how the call is made.

Seven people were injured early Thursday when two people pushing a disabled car were hit by another vehicle on an east Loop 820 service road, according to police and a MedStar official.

Three people who suffered serious injuries were taken to local hospitals, while four others were treated at the scene, according to a MedStar official.

The accident was reported shortly after 4:30 a.m. in the 2500 block of east Loop 820 near Meadowbrook Drive.





Two people were moving the disabled vehicle when another vehicle crashed into them, police said.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Star-Telegram content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Police did not provide any other details on the crash or the victims.

An investigation continued Thursday.