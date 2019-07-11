Fort Worth police officer involved in nighttime crash, likely due to intersection that lost power

A Fort Worth patrol car collided with a civilian vehicle Wednesday evening, apparently due to poor visibility at an intersection that had gone dark amid storms, police said. An officer and a civilian were both reportedly in good condition.

The officer was transported for observation to Harris Texas Health Downtown but was not admitted, police said. A MedStar spokesman said the civilian was treated at the scene and released.

The accident occurred around 10 p.m. Wednesday at the intersection of East Allen Avenue and South Freeway, according to a police call log. The log indicates more than 25 units responded to the crash.

Police said a dark intersection with no power was possibly to blame for the accident.

Severe thunderstorms with heavy gusts of wind and lightning strikes were reported across the region Wednesday evening.