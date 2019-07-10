Strong wind gusts wallop parts of Tarrant County as storms hit; flooding, hail possible

What to do when you hear a tornado siren Missouri StormAware demonstrates how tornado sirens are used and discusses their limited roles and how Missourians should react when sirens are sounded. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Missouri StormAware demonstrates how tornado sirens are used and discusses their limited roles and how Missourians should react when sirens are sounded.

Strong wind gusts and hail were reported Wednesday evening as thunderstorms roared in southwestern Tarrant County.

The storms were forecast to continue Wednesday night, with the greatest chances along and north of Interstate 20, according to the National Weather Service.





A few of the storms could become strong to severe, with a threat for strong wind gusts.

Localized flooding, frequent lightning and small hail are possible, the weather service said. Most activity should weaken and dissipate before midnight.

At about 6 p.m., a severe thunderstorm was located over Watauga, moving south at 20 mph, the weather service said.

Hail damage to vehicles and wind damage to roofs, siding and trees was forecast.

Thunderstorm chances will continue across North Texas on Thursday, with the greatest chances along and south of Interstate 20, according to the weather service. “Gusty downburst winds, frequent lightning strikes, and brief heavy rain are possible with the stronger storms,” the forecast said.

Low thunderstorm chances will return east of I-35 over the weekend as a tropical system approaches from the east.