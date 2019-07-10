Gunman shoots woman at Fort Worth game room, search continues for suspect, police say

How 911 calls are located Emergency dispatchers in most cases can get an idea of where a 911 call is coming from. But the precision of pinning down that location depends on how the call is made. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Emergency dispatchers in most cases can get an idea of where a 911 call is coming from. But the precision of pinning down that location depends on how the call is made.

A woman was shot early Wednesday at a game room on Azle Avenue, police said.

The woman who was taken to a local hospital suffered serious injuries in the shooting, according to a MedStar official.

The shooting was reported shortly after 1:30 a.m. in the 2600 block of Azle Ave.

Initially, officers responded to the shooting call at 2245 Jacksboro Highway at a Walmart.

But police later determined the shooting had occurred on Azle Avenue.

Police did not have any information on the suspect.

No other information on the shooting was released.