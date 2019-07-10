Fort Worth
Gunman shoots woman at Fort Worth game room, search continues for suspect, police say
How 911 calls are located
A woman was shot early Wednesday at a game room on Azle Avenue, police said.
The woman who was taken to a local hospital suffered serious injuries in the shooting, according to a MedStar official.
The shooting was reported shortly after 1:30 a.m. in the 2600 block of Azle Ave.
Initially, officers responded to the shooting call at 2245 Jacksboro Highway at a Walmart.
But police later determined the shooting had occurred on Azle Avenue.
Police did not have any information on the suspect.
No other information on the shooting was released.
Comments