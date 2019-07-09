Why does JPS have a McDonalds? A physicians group wants the hospital to get rid of it

How the JPS elevator accident happened Robert Earley, President and CEO, JPS Health Network explains how nurse Carren Stratford, a nurse was seriously hurt in an elevator accident during a press conference at JPS Hospital in Fort Worth, TX, Friday, Feb. 15, 2019. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Robert Earley, President and CEO, JPS Health Network explains how nurse Carren Stratford, a nurse was seriously hurt in an elevator accident during a press conference at JPS Hospital in Fort Worth, TX, Friday, Feb. 15, 2019.

JPS Hospital has a McDonalds in its building, and a physicians advocacy group wants Tarrant County to get rid of it.

The Physicians Committee for Responsible Medicine filed a complaint with the Tarrant County Public Health Department Tuesday regarding the JPS McDonalds location. The complaint, signed by Susan Levin, director of nutrition education with the Physicians Committee, urged the department and the JPS Health Network Board of Managers not to renew the lease agreement for the McDonalds. The board of managers is scheduled to meet Thursday, and the renewal of the McDonalds lease is on the agenda.

The current lease is set to end Aug. 16.

“If the fast food contract ends and the amendment mentioned above is rejected at the July 11 board meeting, John Peter Smith Hospital could partner with a vendor that offers flavorful, low-cost plant-based meals that can help people prevent and even reverse diabetes, heart disease and high blood pressure,” the letter reads.

Leslie Rudloff, the director of legal affairs for the Physicians Committee, said the complaint is part of a movement to change the fast food environment in hospitals. The American Medical Association has a policy asking all hospitals to offer more nutritional options.

“And fast food restaurants typically don’t have those things,” Rudloff said. “They offer the exact opposite.”

The complaint cites other Texas hospitals that got closed McDonalds restaurants, including Parkland Hospital in Dallas and Ben Taub Hospital in Houston.

The letter said that frequent consumption of fast food is linked to higher risk of heart disease and diabetes, which is something hospitals like JPS is supposed to help prevent.

In 2013 (the most recent countywide data available by the Centers and Disease Control and Prevention), Tarrant County’s diabetes rate was 11 percent. The rate for Texas in 2015 was 11.2 percent.

“Government health departments like yours play a critical role in encouraging hospitals to increase the availability of healthful foods,” the letter states.

As of Tuesday afternoon, neither JPS Hospital nor the Tarrant County Health Department had a comment about the complaint.