Tow truck driver dead after girlfriend hits him with his own truck in Fort Worth

A tow truck driver is dead after his girlfriend ran over him with his own truck — apparently by accident — as he stood outside the vehicle along North Freeway in Fort Worth.

Police didn’t release the identity of the man.

Officers responded to the 12600 block of North Freeway early Monday morning for a report of a major accident and found a man lying in the roadway, police said. He was declared dead at the scene.

A police investigation revealed the man was a tow truck driver who had been towing a vehicle from a nearby apartment complex. He had pulled off the road and stepped outside to properly secure his truck, police said.

That’s when, according to police, the passenger in the truck woke up and ran over the man. The passenger was the girlfriend of the driver.

KDFW-TV (Channel 4) reported the woman had woken up in a panic, unsure of where her boyfriend had gone, and drove to a nearby gas station. She didn’t realize she had hit her boyfriend, according to KDFW.