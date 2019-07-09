Some Tarrant County AT&T customers can’t call 911, again

AT&T customers in parts of northwest Tarrant County were unable to make 911 calls Tuesday morning Twitter

Some northwest Fort Worth AT&T customers can’t make 911 emergency calls for the second time in a week.

Fort Worth Police tweeted about the outage shortly after 11 a.m. A map tweeted by the department indicated the outage centered around parts of Tarrant County east of Eagle Mountain Lake, including a sliver of northwest Fort Worth. The outage was only impacting landlines, not cell service, the department said.

The police department’s non-emergency number is 817-392-4222.

It was not immediately clear when service would be restored. An AT&T spokesman said underground cables may have been damaged by a road construction.

“Our team is onsite making repairs to restore service as quickly as possible,” Jim Greer said in an email.

#ALERT - parts of #FortWorth (Northwest) unable to make #911 calls due to a network issue. @ATT is currently working on this as fast as possible however, there is no time frame of when the issue will be resolved. pic.twitter.com/QmIcDvjvBF — Fort Worth Police (@fortworthpd) July 9, 2019

Other departments reported 911 issues Tuesday as well.

Both the Farmers Branch and Roanoke police departments tweeted that Charter Communications landline customers could not make 911 calls. That issue appeared to be fixed by 11:50 a.m.

This is the second time Tarrant County AT&T customers have been unable to call 911 since July 2. That day an outage prevented calls for about three hours and only impacted cell customers. Greer said the two outages were not related.