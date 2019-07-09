Man dies in Fort Worth hit-and-run; police ask for help identifying suspect

What to do if you’ve been in a car accident Be prepared when you hit the road. Here are some quick tips on what to do if you are in a car accident. (Nicole L. Cvetnic / McClatchy) Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Be prepared when you hit the road. Here are some quick tips on what to do if you are in a car accident. (Nicole L. Cvetnic / McClatchy)

Fort Worth police are asking the public for help identifying the driver of a vehicle involved in a fatal hit-and-run in late June.

Hugh Walker, 64, died after he was hit by a vehicle on West Seminary Drive, police said. He had been trying to cross the street on foot.

Officers responded to the 2500 block of West Seminary Drive at 9:48 p.m. on June 28 for a reported hit-and-run, police said. A vehicle had struck Walker, police said, and the driver fled the scene, failing to stop and help.





Walker was transported to a local hospital, where he later died from his injuries, police said.

At this time, police said there’s no description of the vehicle or the suspect. Anyone who witnessed the hit-and-run is asked to speak with detectives to aid in the investigation.

It wasn’t clear why police were sharing details of the incident nearly two weeks after it occurred.

Anyone with information can call 817-392-4888, police said.