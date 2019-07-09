Car crashes into Fort Worth pizzeria; at least 3 injured

At least three people were injured when a car crashed through the wall of a Fort Worth pizzeria Monday night, police said.

Those injured, police said, included the driver of the car and two employees inside the restaurant. NBCDFW (Channel 5) reported the passenger was also injured.

Police didn’t specify the extent of the injuries.

At around 10 p.m. Monday, officers responded to Greek Pizza and Pasta in the 1700 block of Galveston Avenue for a report of a vehicle colliding with a building. The restaurant is open until 11 p.m. on Mondays, according to its Facebook page.

Responding officers had to remove one involved individual out of the building, police said. The driver of the vehicle and two employees were reportedly transported to John Peter Smith Hospital in Fort Worth.

Police didn’t provide any other information about the incident Tuesday morning.

The employees were in serious condition, according to NBCDFW, while the driver was in critical condition and the passenger was in serious condition.

A man was speeding down Allen Drive and lost control of his vehicle, crashing into the building, NBCDFW reported.

The vehicle reportedly rammed through the exterior wall and made it into the dining room and kitchen area.

Employees inside the restaurant helped pull the driver and passenger out of the vehicle, according to NBCDFW.