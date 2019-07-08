Former Texas caregiver accused of assaulting elderly patients in Collin County facility

Arlington Police’s 10 Most Wanted Criminals, July 3 Arlington Police are looking for these 10 fugitives. Crime Stoppers will pay up to $1,000 for information leading to an arrest. Call 817-469-8477. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Arlington Police are looking for these 10 fugitives. Crime Stoppers will pay up to $1,000 for information leading to an arrest. Call 817-469-8477.

A former Texas caregiver is accused of assaulting at least two patients at an assisted living facility, according to officials with the Collin County Sheriff’s Office.

When she was arrested last month, Glenda Basanes, 44, also was in possession of $50,000 in counterfeit money.

Basanes is accused of assaulting an elderly female at the facility in Lucas as well as another female, according to the sheriff’s office. Lucas is about 60 miles northeast of Fort Worth.

Basanes remained in the Collin County Jail in McKinney on Monday in lieu of $62,000 bail.

Basanes faces charges of assault of an elderly person and possession of a controlled substance, according to jail records. She also was being held on nursing regulations.

An investigation by deputies with the Collin County Sheriff’s Office and officials with the Texas Health and Human Services began June 24 when investigators received a report of a possible assault at the Lucas facility.

“It was determined that Glenda Basanes, a former caregiver of the facility, was falsely representing herself as a registered nurse,” according to a Collin County Sheriff’s Office news release posted Monday on its Facebook page.

The news release did not provide any details on the assaults or the name of the facility.

Basanes was booked into jail on June 28.