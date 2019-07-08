Messages about female co-workers’ attractiveness cost 2nd Fort Worth IT worker his job

The history of sexual harassment in America: five things to know Just like many movements for equal rights in America, the path for women to seek recourse from sexual harassment has been through the courts. But grassroots activism in the 1970s opened the space for a nationwide conversation, and the Civil Rights Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Just like many movements for equal rights in America, the path for women to seek recourse from sexual harassment has been through the courts. But grassroots activism in the 1970s opened the space for a nationwide conversation, and the Civil Rights

A second Fort Worth IT employee has been fired for exchanging “inappropriate” messages with an IT manager about female colleagues during work hours and on city equipment.

Stephen Doss insisted in an interview Monday that the conversation was not sexual in nature but basically a “fart joke” exchanged between him and former IT manager David Callahan. He has appealed his termination.

The city’s Employee and Labor Relations Division had begun investigating Doss and Callahan after an anonymous complaint was filed April 4, alleging the men were exchanging numerous instant messages of a sexual nature.

“The anonymous complaint specifically referenced an instant-message conversation where you and Callahan vividly discussed, during work hours, a female colleague’s buttocks and ranked other female colleagues by attractiveness or sexual desirability and sexual orientation,” states the termination letter, written by IT Solutions Assistant Director Steve Streiffert and recently released by the city through an open records request.

The letter, dated June 12, states that the messages were not only “inappropriate” but violated city rules and regulations.

Doss, who was hired by the city in 1998 and worked as a Senior IT Tech Support Analyst, denies that the messages were sexual in nature.

“Basically he’s a short guy and I just made a comment about a big woman sitting on him and farting on him. They turned that around to be sexual,” Doss said.

Doss said the messages were meant to be private but were apparently accessed — he believes without authorization — by another employee who had been upset with Callahan.

“I think I’m pretty much just a victim of that spat,” Doss said.

Callahan was fired by the city on May 21 in connection with the investigation. Because he was a manager and not under contract, he cannot appeal.

Callahan previously told the Star-Telegram after his termination that he believes the city “construed” the instant message conversation into more than it actually was and he was only fired because of the politics in the IT department over the recently filed whistleblower lawsuits.

“I just didn’t feel like what we had done was that bad,” Callahan told the Star-Telegram. “Granted, I agree it was inappropriate but again it was a conversation that was supposed to be a private conversation between myself and a subordinate of mine and it was never supposed to see the light of day.”

He said the messages were meant to be “lighthearted and in jest” and that he was shocked when he was fired over them, rather than written up, placed on unpaid leave, or even demoted.

“I’m embarrassed and ashamed by it because it’s unfortunate,” Callahan said. “For a sense of humor, if you will, I have lost my job.”

Doss said he was eight years away from retirement when terminated and that he hopes to win his job back on appeal.

“I wasn’t expecting it at all,” Doss said. “I’ve never had any kind of write up. I’ve had a good work history. Everybody at the office likes me. I’ve never had a bad review. This is the first time I’ve a had screw up.”