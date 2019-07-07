Lightning strike sets home on fire in Fort Worth; firefighters fight blaze

Lightning strikes Fort Worth home Lightning struck a three-story home in Fort Worth, causing considerable damage. Firefighters fought the blaze Saturday night. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Lightning struck a three-story home in Fort Worth, causing considerable damage. Firefighters fought the blaze Saturday night.

Firefighters fought a blaze in east Fort Worth Saturday evening after lightning struck a house.

The fire caused considerable damage to the home in the 8900 block of Waterchase Circle, firefighter and public information officer Mike Drivdahl said.

Firefighters believe lightning struck the home at about 9 p.m. Crews were able to contain the fire to the third floor and attic.

No one was injured during the fire and the family was not home at the time.