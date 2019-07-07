Fort Worth
Lightning strike sets home on fire in Fort Worth; firefighters fight blaze
Lightning strikes Fort Worth home
Firefighters fought a blaze in east Fort Worth Saturday evening after lightning struck a house.
The fire caused considerable damage to the home in the 8900 block of Waterchase Circle, firefighter and public information officer Mike Drivdahl said.
Firefighters believe lightning struck the home at about 9 p.m. Crews were able to contain the fire to the third floor and attic.
No one was injured during the fire and the family was not home at the time.
