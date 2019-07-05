Fort Worth
Fund established to help family of 2-year-old Denton boy found dead in hot vehicle
Man describes search efforts for boy, heartbreak on Wednesday
A fund has been started to accept donations for the family of a 2-year-old Denton boy who was found dead in a vehicle Wednesday.
A GoFundMe account has been established to help the family of Sarbesh Gurung, who went missing Tuesday afternoon and was found Wednesday morning in an SUV in a parking lot near the family’s Denton apartment.
The cause of his death is still pending an autopsy.
But Denton police said they do not believe foul play was involved.
Sarbesh was in his family’s apartment Tuesday afternoon in the 2400 block of West Prairie Street in Denton when, friends believe, he slipped out and got into the SUV. He was found Wednesday morning after an extensive search by authorities, family members and volunteers, many of them students at the University of North Texas, where the boy’s father is a student.
The fund has been established by Nepalese Student Association UNT and Denton Nepalese Family.
“No parents should ever have to experience the pain Sanjay Gurung (Sarbesh’s father) and Sunita Gurung (his mother) are feeling right now,” according to the account website.
Donations will help lessen the financial burden of the family, according to the website.
To donate, go to https://www.gofundme.com/f/paying-tribute-to-sarbesh
Denton Police Chief Frank Dixon tweeted a statement Friday thanking everyone who helped with the search and asking for continued prayers for the family.
“On behalf of the Denton Police Department, please accept our heartfelt thanks, and please keep the Gurung family in your foremost thoughts and prayers as they grieve the loss of their son,” Dixon said.
