Meet Fort Worth’s first African American managing partner of a major law firm

Brian Newby named new managing partner for Cantey Hanger Brian Newby is the first African American managing partner for a major law firm in Fort Worth. He's also served as a major general in the Air Force, deputy commander of the Texas Air National Guard and chief of staff for former Gov. Rick Perry.

Brian Newby has led an eventful life. From serving as a major general in the Air Force to deputy commander of the Texas Air National Guard, his military resume spans more than 30 years.

Much of that was spent as a reservist. During that time, Newby also worked as chief of staff for then-Gov. Rick Perry and a as partner at Fort Worth’s Cantey Hanger, one of the most renowned law firms in the state.

In his latest adventure, Newby, 58, is managing partner of Cantey Hanger. He is the first African American to lead a major law firm in Fort Worth. The managing partner is like the president of a company, overseeing the operations of the business, Newby says.

“I didn’t say at 18 that this is what I wanted to do,” Newby said. “I never set out to be the first African American managing partner. I think it was just my management experience. The fact that I’m African American is just a plus.”

Newby said his position shows that the firm is diverse and progressive.

“We’re not just a bunch of older white guys,” Newby said. “The firm is made up of men and women, old and young of different races and ethnicities.”

Bobby Edmonds, a board member for the L. Clifford Legal Association for African American lawyers in Fort Worth, said Newby is a “force for diversity.”

“He has been responsible for some of the African Americans who have worked in that law firm,” Edmonds said. “I think that him being there and them offering him this position speaks volumes about who he is.”

But Newby said he does not think he was promoted for the sake of diversity. He said he is qualified in his experience managing military lawyers and working for the Perry administration.

Newby grew up in Benbrook with four brothers, graduating from Western Hills High School in 1979 with a set of dreams: serve in the military, become a lawyer and work in government.

“I had friends who were always jealous that I knew what I wanted to do with my life,” Newby said. “I didn’t have it all planned out, but I knew what I wanted to do and I was working toward that.”

College and the military

He graduated from Texas Tech’s pre-law program in 1983 through the Reserve Officer Training Corps. When he graduated, he was granted educational leave to pursue his law degree from the University of Texas.

From there, he was stationed at Mountain Home Air Force Base in Idaho as a second lieutenant in the Air Force’s Judge Advocate General’s Corps, the branch that deals with military law. He climbed the ranks and served across the country. Between January 1988 and May 1989, Newby held a post in South Korea.

He also defended and prosecuted in trial courts and worked in base legal offices stateside, which he described as being similar to a city prosecutor’s office.





“A military base is basically a small city, so we had cases just like any other city plus a few military cases,” Newby said.

That experience helped him when he became a reservist and went into civilian law, joining Cantey Hanger in 1991. Today, he focuses on civil law.

“I enjoyed being a prosecutor but it can be unpleasant,” Newby said.

Governor’s chief of staff

Even after leaving full-time military service for a reservist post, Newby wanted to be close to government. When he left Cantey Hanger for six months to join an Austin law firm (which he eventually helped merge into Cantey Hanger), he attracted the attention of then-Gov. Perry.

In 2004, Perry asked Newby to come aboard as his general counsel. Newby, having set working in government as one of his goals during college, accepted. But he had one condition: he would serve for two years and then return to Cantey Hanger.

Perry said Newby’s calm, rational and intellectual approach to situations is what made him a top candidate for general counsel.

“I think that his reputation of being a good mediator, obviously being a smart lawyer is a requirement,” said Perry, who is now the U.S. secretary of energy. “You don’t even get to be in the conversation unless you’ve displayed your intellectual prowess in various ways.”

Newby was a part of almost every decision in the governor’s office. From advising on legislative issues to helping coordinate Texas’ response to Hurricane Katrina and the needs of refugees from Louisiana, Perry said Newby was invaluable.

So much so that, when his two years as general counsel were up, Perry asked him to step up to be chief of staff.

“I had some very capable young men and women who worked with me, and Brian is in the top tier,” Perry said.

As a governor, Perry gave his team room to operate, Newby said. He was open to ideas and trusted his team to get their jobs done with limited interference. That meant he needed to have a reliable, competent team, and Perry said Newby was someone he knew he could count on.

“He was always calm and thinking about how you find a solution to the challenge you have in front of you,” Perry said.

It wasn’t a part of the plan, but Newby couldn’t turn the offer down. His time as chief of staff, from 2007 to 2008, saw Hurricane Ike hit the Texas coast, and he was once again in the thick of hurricane relief planning.

While his time with the Perry administration is a fond memory for him, he said the pace was difficult.

“I wouldn’t be able to sit down for a one-on-one meeting without taking three or four phone calls,” Newby said.

Everything the governor did, Newby was either handling it or helping with it.

Perry said that after all he and Newby achieved, one of his favorite memories with his former chief of staff was seeing the reaction of Newby’s mother when he was promoted to colonel. Perry administered the oath of commissioned officers during the 2007 ceremony.

“She was so proud of her son,” Perry said. “I never forgot that joy of being a part of that family at this very important, very pivotal time in this family’s life. Just how proud his mother was of him.”

In October 2008, after more than a year working as Perry’s chief of staff, Newby said it was time to leave government work.

Managing Partner of Cantey Hanger

While Newby enjoyed his time working in the Texas government, he was ready to return to the legal practice in Fort Worth when the time came.

He returned to Cantey Hanger as a partner in 2009, having been listed as taking a leave of absence during his time in Austin.

Now he focuses less on litigation and more on work as an outside general counsel or as a mediator. In 2018, he retired from the Air Force. His last post in the military was as assistant to the Judge Advocate General of the Air Force.

In June he was promoted to managing partner of Cantey Hanger.

“The air gets pretty thin where he is because of the altitude,” Perry said. “Not a lot of people exist there. And he not only exists, he flourishes.”

Allan Howeth, a former managing partner of Cantey Hanger and a 55-year veteran at the firm, said he advocated for Newby because he was a natural leader.

“He leads by doing,” Howeth said. “He’s not seeking headlines, talking about things that come up around here, issues, in public for recognition, especially if it was something he didn’t fully understand.”

Howeth said Newby’s intelligence, friendliness, loyalty to the firm and commitment to his clients were reasons he was selected as managing partner.

Newby said the balancing work and personal life can be difficult. He and his wife Sandy have two grown children.

“You have to give your full attention to everything, but if you’re giving your full attention to one thing that means you aren’t giving it to something else,” Newby said.

But he’s not complaining. It’s a new challenge that he hopes will let him lead Cantey Hanger forward.

“I’ve spent 31 years here, and there’s a reason for that.”