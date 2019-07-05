Fort Worth teen killed in fireworks accident, 3 others injured in separate cases

Several hundred pounds of fireworks confiscated in Fort Worth The department’s Fourth of July call center also received 1,560 calls of fireworks violations in the city Tuesday night, Lt. Kyle Clay said. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The department’s Fourth of July call center also received 1,560 calls of fireworks violations in the city Tuesday night, Lt. Kyle Clay said.

A 19-year-old was killed Thursday in a fireworks explosion in a residential neighborhood in east Fort Worth, according to a fire department spokesman and officials with the Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office.

In separate incidents, two young children and a man suffered minor injuries in other fireworks accidents in the city.

In Lake Dallas, workers suffered minor injuries when the fireworks finale had a malfunction Thursday night.

In Fort Worth, fire officials received over 2,000 calls about fireworks from 7 p.m. Thursday to 2 a.m. Friday.

The teen killed Thursday has been identified as Maneno Juma of Fort Worth, according to the medical examiner’s office website on Friday. He was pronounced dead at a local hospital at 10:04 p.m. Thursday. A ruling on his death is pending an autopsy.

The accident occurred Thursday night in the 4800 block of Virgil Street.

Fireworks exploded in the teen’s hands, according to fire officials. No other details were released on the fatal accident. Arson investigators were called to the scene.

Lake Dallas officials abruptly ended their Fourth of July show at 9:35 p.m. Thursday after a malfunction, according to the city’s Facebook page.

The malfunction caused a large blast, injuring several employees of the vendor staging the show and damaging equipment. The employees suffered minor injuries.

It is the second year the vendor has staged the show at Lake Dallas and he has over 25 years of experience. He was formerly the fireworks vendor for Denton’s Independence Day celebration, according to Lake Dallas’ Facebook page.

Lake Dallas police and city officials are investigating the incident.