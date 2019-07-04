Child shooting victim arrives at Fort Worth hospital, police say; condition unclear

Fort Worth police release 2018 crime stats In 2018, the number of Crimes Against Persons dipped 5.3 percent compared to 2017, according to the Fort Worth Police Department. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK In 2018, the number of Crimes Against Persons dipped 5.3 percent compared to 2017, according to the Fort Worth Police Department.

A 3-year-old who had been shot in Fort Worth was driven to a hospital early Thursday, authorities said.

The victim’s condition was not clear. The child arrived about 1:15 a.m. in a private vehicle at Cook Children’s Medical Center.

About 10 minutes before the victim arrived at the hospital, police were called to the 3200 block of Hanger Avenue in east Fort Worth for a shooting. It was not clear whether the child who arrived at the hospital had been shot at that scene.

Police examined a sedan parked outside the hospital’s emergency department entrance.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Star-Telegram content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Police did not immediately respond to a request for information about the shooting.