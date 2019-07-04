Fort Worth
Child shooting victim arrives at Fort Worth hospital, police say; condition unclear
Fort Worth police release 2018 crime stats
A 3-year-old who had been shot in Fort Worth was driven to a hospital early Thursday, authorities said.
The victim’s condition was not clear. The child arrived about 1:15 a.m. in a private vehicle at Cook Children’s Medical Center.
About 10 minutes before the victim arrived at the hospital, police were called to the 3200 block of Hanger Avenue in east Fort Worth for a shooting. It was not clear whether the child who arrived at the hospital had been shot at that scene.
Police examined a sedan parked outside the hospital’s emergency department entrance.
Police did not immediately respond to a request for information about the shooting.
Comments