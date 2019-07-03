Man shot in east Fort Worth neighborhood; search continues for gunman, police say

Tarrant County’s 10 Most Wanted Criminals, June 26 Have you seen any of these 10 most wanted criminals in Tarrant County? Crime Stoppers will pay up to $1,000 for information leading to an arrest. Call 817-469-8477. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Have you seen any of these 10 most wanted criminals in Tarrant County? Crime Stoppers will pay up to $1,000 for information leading to an arrest. Call 817-469-8477.

A man was seriously wounded in a Wednesday shooting in east Fort Worth, police said.

No other injuries were reported in the incident which was reported shortly before 5:30 a.m.

Patrol officers responded to the shooting call in the 2900 block of E. Lancaster Ave.

A caller reported a man had been shot and police found him at that location. He was taken to a local hospital.

Police still had not determined a motive for the shooting or an exact location where the victim was wounded.