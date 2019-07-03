Fort Worth
Man shot in east Fort Worth neighborhood; search continues for gunman, police say
A man was seriously wounded in a Wednesday shooting in east Fort Worth, police said.
No other injuries were reported in the incident which was reported shortly before 5:30 a.m.
Patrol officers responded to the shooting call in the 2900 block of E. Lancaster Ave.
A caller reported a man had been shot and police found him at that location. He was taken to a local hospital.
Police still had not determined a motive for the shooting or an exact location where the victim was wounded.
