Man shot in east Fort Worth neighborhood; search continues for gunman, police say

FORT WORTH

A man was seriously wounded in a Wednesday shooting in east Fort Worth, police said.

No other injuries were reported in the incident which was reported shortly before 5:30 a.m.

Patrol officers responded to the shooting call in the 2900 block of E. Lancaster Ave.

A caller reported a man had been shot and police found him at that location. He was taken to a local hospital.

Police still had not determined a motive for the shooting or an exact location where the victim was wounded.

