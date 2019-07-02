Fort Worth mayor says anti-racism official must resign over offensive Facebook posts

Mike Steele, a member of Fort Worth’s Human Relations Commission, has been accused of racism. Posts shared on his publicly available Facebook page degrade immigrants, attack transgender people and appear to advocate for civil war. Facebook

Mayor Betsy Price on Tuesday called for the resignation of a member of a city commission over demeaning and offensive posts he made to his Facebook page.

Mike Steele has been a member of the Human Relations Commission, which is tasked to address racial disparities in the city, since 2015. Price asked Steele to resign Tuesday afternoon, according to a statement from the city.

For years Steele used his publicly visible Facebook page to share content attacking transgender people, Muslims and immigrants and seemingly called for civil war.

“Buy ammo,” Steele wrote above a Fox News story about Democratic House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.





Steele’s Facebook posts drew public scrutiny Tuesday morning when Emily Farris, a Texas Christian University political science professor, began tweeting screenshots of his posts.

She said she was appalled to see Steele’s public profile, calling his posts “racist, sexist, transphobic, and anti-immigrant.”

“As an officer of the city serving on a commission dedicated to eliminating prejudice and discrimination, Mr. Steele’s posts are completely out of line with the mission of the Human Relations Commission,” she said. “The city wishes to promote the message of ‘y’all means all,’ yet a member of its commission leading on issues of inclusion is posting derogatory and discriminatory messages on his public social media.”

The Human Relations Commission advises the city council and manages issues around racial, religious, or ethnic discrimination, making recommendations designed to eliminate discrimination and promote cooperation among groups. Members apply and are appointed by the Legislative and Intergovernmental Affairs Committee, a council committee that includes council members Dennis Shingleton, Kelly Allen Gray, Gyna Bivens and Jungus Jordan. The seats are at large and not assigned by council district.

The commissioners are volunteer and do not receive compensation. As of Tuesday nine of 11 commission seats were filled.

The city council first approved Steele for the board on March 17, 2015, according to meeting minutes. His term ends in October. A Facebook page for the commission frequently tagged Steele’s profile, sometimes within hours of him posting questionable content.

If Steele does not resign, Price and the council can move unilaterally to remove him or wait for the commission to make a recommendation for his removal. The recommendation requires a super majority, two-thirds vote, of commission members.

Shingleton, the chairman of the committee, said he didn’t know Steele and wasn’t aware of the posts. He said the council and city needed to investigate the posts.

“We need make a decision on this quickly, I can say that,” he said. “We don’t need that sort of negativity.”

According to the city’s statement, several complaints about Steele’s behavior on social media had been made. City officials have not said how many complaints there are or for how long the city had been aware of the situation.