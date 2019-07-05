As Catholics fight Bishop Michael Olson, this church has limited plans to reopen

San Mateo Catholic Church in Fort Worth set to reopen Renovations have started inside the San Mateo Catholic Church with hopes to have it reopened in time for the Feast of St. Matthew set for Sept. 21, 2019. It closed in November 2016 and the church's future has been bitterly contested by parishioners. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Renovations have started inside the San Mateo Catholic Church with hopes to have it reopened in time for the Feast of St. Matthew set for Sept. 21, 2019. It closed in November 2016 and the church's future has been bitterly contested by parishioners.

Since San Mateo Catholic Church closed more than two years ago, its parishioners have worried about its future.

For a brief time, there was a demolition permit issued by the city, and last year vandals damaged the interior of the church, prompting Fort Worth to issue code violations.

Now, it appears the church is on the verge of coming back to life but in a limited role.

Work is underway to remediate mold inside the church, which will be followed by renovations estimated to cost about $200,000.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Star-Telegram content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

“The plan is to have a mass on St. Matthew’s Day on Sept. 21,” said Pat Svacina, a spokesman for the Catholic Diocese of Fort Worth.





That goal depends on renovations being completed in time but Svacina said the diocese is hopeful the work will be completed by early September.

A chapel of ease

Once the renovations are complete, Svacina said, San Mateo will become a chapel of ease, which is defined by CatholicCulture.org as “a supplementary chapel built to accommodate people living at a distance from their parish church.”

San Mateo won’t return to having regular masses but will be open on certain dates throughout the year for adoration “where people can come and pray,” Svacina said.

The parishioners of San Mateo have fought the church’s closure, challenging Bishop Michael Olson’s decision through the Catholic Church’s canon law.

Last year, the Congregation of Clergy in Rome stated that San Mateo is a mission and not a parish, essentially upholding the diocese’s right to close the mission, Svacina said.

Last November, San Mateo’s parishioners filed their second appeal of the closure to the Vatican and are still awaiting that decision.

Bishop Michael Olson is photographed during a an interview at the Catholic Diocese of Fort Worth offices on Dec. 14, 2018. Max Faulkner Fort Worth Star-Telegram

Seeking the bishop’s removal

Frustration in the diocese hasn’t been limited to just issues regarding San Mateo’s future.

Last month, hundreds of parishioners from across the diocese started the process to ask Pope Francis to remove Olson, saying he “has become ineffective and harmful.”

At San Mateo, parishioners are both optimistic and wary about the latest developments.

Yolanda Hendon is the San Mateo church member representing the entire congregation in the canon law appeal.

“We remain very, very hopeful but some are reading too much into this,” Hendon said. “Until I see it in writing or he verbally communicates something to us, I’m still a little concerned.”

Hendon had an invitation to meet with Olson but said she was told she couldn’t bring her canon lawyer, Philip Gray, with her to the meeting. She didn’t feel comfortable meeting with the bishop by herself and no other meetings have been scheduled.

Gray, the canon lawyer, is also advising the group organizing the petition seeking Olson’s removal.

On Nov. 20, 2016, the last mass at San Mateo was held, and a few weeks later, a fence was erected around the property.

When the church was closed, the diocese said declining attendance was one of the reasons, which was disputed by parishioners. The congregation was also upset that Olson never met with church members to explain his decision.