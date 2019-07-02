Atheist group’s banners in downtown Fort Worth prompt complaints; Mayor, city respond

Banners hung up downtown saying “In No God We Trust” sparked backlash in Fort Worth on Tuesday. The banners promote an education seminar put on by a DFW atheist group. kjohnson@star-telegram.com

Fort Worth city officials said they have gotten nearly 100 complaints about banners hung downtown that promote an atheist seminar hosted by a DFW group.

The banners, which are bright yellow and hung along Main Street, say “In No God We Trust.” The bottom of the banner says “education seminar” and lists the website for the Metroplex Atheists.

In a statement on Facebook, the city said the Metroplex Atheists bought the banners, which are displayed in several downtown locations, for an event on July 14. The banners and event follow city policy.

“While some residents might not like the messaging on these banners, we do not currently restrict religious messaging, as long as it follows the current policy and procedures for display banners,” the statement said.

Mayor Betsy Price said on her Twitter that though she disagrees with the banners’ message, the organization followed Fort Worth’s policies.

“I was appalled when I saw the banners currently being displayed downtown, as I do not support or agree with the message,” she tweeted. “We must respect freedom of speech. As we approach the Fourth of July, we must remember that many Americans have fought and died for the freedoms we cherish today.”

A city spokeswoman said they have gotten nearly 100 complaints over social media, email and phone about the banners.

Fort Worth allows nonprofit groups to place banners within the public right-of-way for the purpose of promoting the organization or special event. The event must be in Fort Worth and open to the public, or of common interest to the general community.

According to their website, Metroplex Atheists is a nonprofit group “dedicated to informing our members and the public about the intellectual validity and the individual and social values of atheism.”

“We also seek to protect the constitutional rights of atheists and the First Amendment principle of the separation of church and state,” the website says.

The city cannot discriminate or dictate the content unless it “contains profanity, threats or other inappropriate images,” the city’s statement said.