Fort Worth anti-discrimination official accused of posting racist content on Facebook

Mike Steele, a member of Fort Worth’s Human Relations Commission, has been accused of racism. Posts shared on his publicly available Facebook page degrade immigrants, attack transgender people and appear to advocate for civil war. Facebook

A Fort Worth man used his Facebook profile to share racist and demeaning posts for months while sitting on a city council commission aimed at battling discrimination, a TCU professor said.

Mike Steele joined the Human Relations Commission in May of 2015, but for at least the past several months a public Facebook profile under his name has shared content attacking transgender people, Muslims and immigrants and seemingly calling for civil war.

“Buy ammo,” Steele wrote above a Fox News story about Democratic House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

A city employee confirmed Steele’s role on the commission and said a statement would be provided later Tuesday. Steele did not respond to a message for comment.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Star-Telegram content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Steele’s Facebook posts drew public scrutiny Tuesday morning when Emily Farris, a Texas Christian University political science professor, began tweeting screenshots of his posts.

She said she was appalled to see Steele’s public profile, calling his posts “racist, sexist, transphobic, and anti-immigrant.”

“As an officer of the city serving on a commission dedicated to eliminating prejudice and discrimination, Mr. Steele’s posts are completely out of line with the mission of the Human Relations Commission,” she said. “The city wishes to promote the message of ‘y’all means all,’ yet a member of its commission leading on issues of inclusion is posting derogatory and discriminatory messages on his public social media.”

The Human Relations Commission is tasked with advising the city council and managing racial, religious, or ethnic discrimination, making recommendations designed to eliminate discrimination and promoting cooperation among groups. Members apply and are appointed by the Legislative and Intergovernmental Affairs Committee, a council committee that includes council members Dennis Shingleton, Kelly Allen Gray, Gyna Bivens and Jungus Jordan. Steele was first appointed on March 24, 2015, and has a term ending this October.

A Facebook page for the commission frequently tagged Steele’s profile, sometimes within hours of him posting questionable content.

Facebook posts

Steele posts hundreds of times a month, sometimes dozens of times a day. Most posts are photos of animals and pro-Donald Trump links. But peppered through the benign posts advocating for pet adoption, Steele shares posts that seemingly advocate for civil war, demean transgender people and make fun at Mexicans.

On Feb. 27, Steele shared an opinion column from the Federalist website titled “It’s Time For The United States To Divorce Before Things Get Dangerous,” advocating for splitting the country up along party lines.





In other posts, he advises people to arm themselves ahead of some pending conflict.

In May he shared a photo of a firing pin with the text, “People who don’t know what these are should not instigate a new civil war with those who do.” That same month he shared a Fox News story regarding Pelosi by saying, “Civil War is coming folks...”

Above a video of Bernie Sanders and talk show host Stephen Colbert, Steele simply wrote, “Buy ammo” on Feb. 26. He made a similar comment days before when sharing a Fox News story about Congresswoman Ilhan Omar. The story regarded a trip the Somali-American Democrat from Minnesota took to Honduras with Witness for Peace.

“This is what happens when assimilation is not part of the plan,” he wrote in part on Feb. 21. “We are being engulfed and infiltrated from the inside... It pains me as a patriot to see it. Buy ammo.”

Mike Steele, member of Fort Worth’s Human Relations Commission, has been been accused of publicly posting racist and offensive content on his Facebook profile. The commission is tasked with combating discrimination in Fort Worth.

Another post that same day from The RIGHT Way shows a man in a sombrero emblazoned with “Mexico.” Over the photo, text reads, “Word of the day is climate. Trump will build the wall so high we cant (sic) ...climate.”

The post was one of several supporting Trump’s immigration policy, including a meme of Trump with text saying the president will place illegal immigrants in Pelosi’s rectum.

Steele’s posts also targeted transgender people and Muslims.

On May 12 he shared a photo from American Deplorable featuring a row of fresh-cooked bacon and Trump laughing. The text reads, “Bacon Fact: People who eat bacon are less likely to blow themselves up.” Muslims often abstain from eating pork products.

Mike Steele, member of Fort Worth’s Human Relations Commission, has been been accused of publicly posting racist and offensive content on his Facebook profile. The commission is tasked with combating discrimination in Fort Worth.