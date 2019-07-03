July 4th at the lake? Grapevine moves fireworks site; where to dip toes in the sand

Where’s the best place to spend July 4th? It might be this beach Twin Points Park is a popular destination for families during the summer. The man-made beach offers a great place to swim, picnic and enjoy the sun. Admission on July 4th will be $25 per vehicle, but it's expected to fill up quickly. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Twin Points Park is a popular destination for families during the summer. The man-made beach offers a great place to swim, picnic and enjoy the sun. Admission on July 4th will be $25 per vehicle, but it's expected to fill up quickly.

By the time July 4th rolls around in North Texas, the impact of springtime rains is usually a distant memory — but not this year.

At various Dallas-Fort Worth lakes, some trails and parks remain closed.

Lake Grapevine is still more than 10 feet above conservation level, forcing the City of Grapevine to relocate its annual July 4th fireworks celebration to a site near Great Wolf Lodge.

This will allow the fireworks, which begin at 9:30 p.m. Thursday, to be seen from a number of parking lots across the city but many reopened lakeside parks, including Rockledge, Katie’s Woods and Oak Grove, will have limited to no visibility.

Some other parks and trails around Lake Grapevine and Lake Benbrook, which are both owned and operated by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Fort Worth District, remain closed.

“We continue to open parks and boat ramps where we can,” said Clay Church, a Corps spokesman. “Once water gets off of an area we give approximately 21 days to ensure roadbeds and other areas dry out before allowing vehicles into formerly inundated areas. This also gives us time to go in and ensure any damaged electrical and sanitary facilities are repaired and safe again for use.”

The Dallas Off-Road Bicycle Association’s Northshore Trail also needs Lake Grapevine’s level to drop, said Garrick Whitnah, president of DORBA.

“The lake output has really opened up, so we are probably about three weeks from the lake being low enough to open Northshore,” Whitnah said. “So with drying time, and hopefully not a lot more rain, we might be able to open Northshore by late July, early August.”

Other DFW-area lakes that were dealing with high water are in better shape.





At Joe Pool Lake, the Oasis restaurant reopened after dealing with high water this spring.

Eagle Mountain Lake is open for business though it dealt with wind damage last week to the Eagle Mountain Marina and the dock at Augie’s Sunset Cafe & Marina. But the popular restaurant is open for business.

So where can people who don’t have a boat go to get in the water?

At Eagle Mountain Lake, Twin Points Park, which has a man-made beach, volleyball courts and charcoal grills, will have holiday pricing of $25 per car but the park will close at 8 p.m. before fireworks are launched.

Last year on Independence Day, the park closed its gate for two hours after all of the 500 parking spaces filled up. Once spaces became available, more cars were allowed into the park.

Will DFW need to worry about another round of thunderstorms? There are low chances Wednesday and a slight chance east of Dallas of Thursday. Any storms that develop should dissipate by sunset.