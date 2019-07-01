Fort Worth police officer denied surgery after wreck says she can’t afford to heal

Crippled Fort Worth officer fights red tape, pain, city Kellie Whitehead, a 19-year veteran Fort Worth patrol officer, has spent the past three years fighting with city officials and the city's workers compensation insurance provider to get a surgical procedure that will repair her shattered back. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Kellie Whitehead, a 19-year veteran Fort Worth patrol officer, has spent the past three years fighting with city officials and the city's workers compensation insurance provider to get a surgical procedure that will repair her shattered back.

She was a hero.

But after being hailed as a hero, a Fort Worth patrol officer suffered through more than three years of pain because the city’s workers’ comp insurance carrier chose to play doctor, according to her attorney.

Kellie Whitehead, a veteran Fort Worth police officer for more than 20 years, was lauded for saving a man from drowning in Lake Como almost exactly four years ago.

The department recognized her bravery by giving her the Medal of Valor on March 28, 2016.

Two days after receiving the medal, while she was stopped at a red light on a rain-soaked roadway, Whitehead’s patrol vehicle was rear-ended by a speeding Ford F-150, said James Wood, the attorney representing her in a grievance against the city of Fort Worth. The driver was unlicensed and uninsured, Whitehead said.

Whitehead said her doctor recommended a spinal fusion to correct a back problem that caused the officer extreme pain. But the city’s workers’ compensation carrier, York Risk Service Group, recommended that she receive another procedure which was ineffective, Whitehead said.





Whitehead lived in pain from the injuries she suffered in the wreck for more than three years before being approved for the surgery the city’s carrier initially rejected, Wood stated. Whitehead said she has finally been scheduled to have the surgery performed Tuesday.

‘It’s all been super depressing’

“The problem, though, is that due to the City tying her work comp claim up in red tape for over a year, Officer Whitehead is out of work comp and sick hours to be paid while she recovers from surgery — a process expected to take at least 12 months,” Wood said.

Whitehead cannot afford to be out of work without income for a year, Wood said. She is now relying on donations from the public and her fellow officers to fund necessities, he said.

“Whitehead was not at fault,” Wood said. “We’ve asked that the city turn back the clock until that initial denial and zero that time out. We’re not asking for money. Just go back to the time when we first asked for the procedure and start the time from there. We’re just asking the city to fix their mistake. Just fix the time.”

The initial denial was based on an evaluation by William McGavaran, MD, a neurosurgeon who made the determination on the denied spinal fusion surgery for York’s Utilization Review Department, according to a statement from the city of Fort Worth.

Whitehead and her treating doctor chose not to pursue the city’s appeals process at that time, the city said.

On April 12, 2018, surgery was requested, according to city officials. Whitehead said this surgical intervention was not as extensive as the surgery that was initially requested. The procedure was performed on May 17, 2018, but according to Whitehead, the procedure provided little benefit.





On June 12, Officer Whitehead again requested surgery, the city said. Whitehead said this was the initial procedure requested by her doctor. This was approved on June 17, 2019. Whitehead goes in for that surgery Tuesday. Whitehead says she is nervous and excited because it finally looks as though she will get some relief after all these months.

“After three years of this, it’s all been super depressing,” Whitehead said. “The pain has gotten progressively worse. I can only sit in a car for an hour at a time. I can’t sleep. I get tired of asking people to do things for me all the time. I’m just ready to have some kind of relief.”





Depending on the kindness of friends

A GoFundMe page started to offset the cost of medical and other expenses came online June 21. Other Fort Worth officers have contributed their time off and vacation days to help, while the general public has donated some funding, Whitehead said.

Whitehead said she is heartened and humbled by the show of love and support, but it has not been enough to replace her income, and friends and well-wishers should not be expected to have to bear the city’s burden due to her on-duty injury.

“Today, as Officer Whitehead prepares for the long-delayed surgery she has needed since March 2018, we are announcing our intent to file grievances at both the City and State level against the adjusters and employees at the City and York Risk Management Group who took part in the long delays, denials, and disrespect shown to Officer Whitehead,” Wood said.

“Our goal in filing these complaints is that the entire family of Fort Worth first responders is treated fairly in the future, and that no officer or fire fighter, or their families, will find themselves in the manufactured crises that Officer Whitehead is living through today.”

An official with York Risk Service Group did not immediately respond to a call requesting comment.





Benefits provided go beyond what’s required, the city says

State law [Texas Local Government Code, Sec. 143.073] provides for one year of leave with full pay and during this time the officer does not have to use any of her leave or benefits, the city’s statement said.

“In 2015 the City Council approved to extend this benefit until the officer or firefighter reaches maximum medical improvement (MMI),” the city’s statement said. “Therefore, this benefit could last up to two years and beyond in rare cases. In Officer Whitehead’s case, this benefit was extended past her MMI date of March 31, 2017.”





Whitehead’s extended benefits ran out on May 30, 2018, according to the city.

“At the present time, our extension of benefit goes beyond what other municipalities provide and is also more that the Local Texas Government Code requires,” city officials stated. “The City also provides a benefit through the city’s retirement fund. This benefit allows an officer who is injured in the line of duty to apply for and receive benefits as if they reached retirement eligibility.”

City officials take the safety and health of employees very seriously, their statement said.

“City staff works with the staff at York Risk Services Group to look at each claim on a case-by-case basis and to provide a response to medical requests in a timely manner,” the statement said.

Whitehead said her experience with Fort Worth and its insurance carrier has not been filled with timely responses or service that goes above and beyond. Whitehead said she has had to battle the city and its workers’ comp carrier every step of the way.

“My finances will get worse before they get better,” Whitehead said. “I had to go back to work because I had exhausted all my personal leave. I want the city to do a better job of taking care of our first responders.”